Posted: Jun 08, 2018 3:56 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2018 3:56 PM

Ben Nicholas

As June is National Safety Month, a study has ranked the states in order of most safe to least state.

According to Wallethub, Oklahoma ranks the 3rd least safe in 2018. In the study, 48 metrics were taken in to consideration during the assessment. Oklahoma scored 45th best in the share of uninsured population, and scored 42nd best in Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 full-time workers. Oklahoma also scored 39th in loss amounts from climate disasters per capita, 38th in assaults per capita, and 35th in murders & non-negligent manslaughters per capita.

Oklahoma did rank, however, 19th best in the bullying incidence rate. You can read the entire report from Wallethub here