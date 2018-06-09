News
Osage County
Posted: Jun 09, 2018 8:18 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2018 8:21 AM
Pawhuska Chamber to Host Candidate Forum
Bill Lynch
The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Candidate forum this Tuesday at the Pawhuska Community Center. Meet the Candidates for Oklahoma State House District 36 :
J Paul Ganzel
Jared Lemmons
Jordan Lauffer
Louise Redcorn
Sean Roberts
And Candidates for State Senate District 10:
Gary R. Lanham
Bill Coleman
Amber Roberts
And the District Attorney Candidates:
Rex Duncan
Mike Fisher
The Pawhuska Community Center will open their doors to the public at 5:45pm and the Forum will begin at 6pm. If you cannot join tune in for the live broadcast on KPGM AM 1500 and FM 99.1
