Posted: Jun 09, 2018 8:18 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2018 8:21 AM

Bill Lynch

The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Candidate forum this Tuesday at the Pawhuska Community Center. Meet the Candidates for Oklahoma State House District 36 :

J Paul Ganzel

Jared Lemmons

Jordan Lauffer

Louise Redcorn

Sean Roberts

And Candidates for State Senate District 10:

Gary R. Lanham

Bill Coleman

Amber Roberts

And the District Attorney Candidates:

Rex Duncan

Mike Fisher

The Pawhuska Community Center will open their doors to the public at 5:45pm and the Forum will begin at 6pm. If you cannot join tune in for the live broadcast on KPGM AM 1500 and FM 99.1