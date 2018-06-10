Posted: Jun 10, 2018 1:19 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2018 1:19 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Bartlesville soldier was reportedly injured in an attack in the Bar-Sanguni area of Solmalia. The U.S. Special Forces team was in the process of constructing a new Forward Operating Base with a large local partner force when they came under sustained mortar fire and machine gun fire from technicals operated by the Islamic terrorist organization Al-Shabaab.

The attack was described as complex in nature, with the enemy coordinating fire resulting in one American soldier Killed in Action and five Wounded in Action, which only left half of the team uninjured by the end of the firefight. Casualties were quickly evacuated to Djibouti. The Special Forces team came from 3rd Special Forces Group which is assigned to Africa as their Area of Responsibility.

Moni Adcock Heinrich posted on Facebook that her son was injured and sent to Nairobi. He had surgery on his eye and reportedly will be OK.

The recent attack in Somalia comes as a challenging time for Special Operations Forces on the African continent.