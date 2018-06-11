Posted: Jun 11, 2018 4:01 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2018 4:01 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Washington County board of commissioners will take action on a second opinion to renew an agreement with the office of juvenile affairs for detention transportation. The board will also act on a utility relocation agreement on the bison road project. The board will convene its meeting at 9:30 this morning at the courthouse administrative center.