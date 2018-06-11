News
Washington County Board to Act on Detention Transport.
Charlie Taraboletti
The Washington County board of commissioners will take action on a second opinion to renew an agreement with the office of juvenile affairs for detention transportation. The board will also act on a utility relocation agreement on the bison road project. The board will convene its meeting at 9:30 this morning at the courthouse administrative center.
