Posted: Jun 11, 2018 4:02 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2018 4:02 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

An Enid woman was injured Sunday afternoon in an accident about 2 and a half miles south of Shidler. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 55 year-old Jimmie Miller was driving a Honda Shadow southbound on State Highway 18 when her vehicle failed to negotiate a curve to the right. She went of the roadway to the left and into a ditch. Shidler EMS took Miller to Alliance Health in Ponca City where she was admitted in stable condition with arm injuries.