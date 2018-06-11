News


Posted: Jun 11, 2018

Woman Injured in Osage County Accident

Charlie Taraboletti

An Enid woman was injured Sunday afternoon in an accident about 2 and a half miles south of Shidler.  The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 55 year-old Jimmie Miller was driving a Honda Shadow southbound on State Highway 18 when her vehicle failed to negotiate a curve to the right.  She went of the roadway to the left and into a ditch.  Shidler EMS took Miller to Alliance Health in Ponca City where she was admitted in stable condition with arm injuries.


