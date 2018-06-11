Posted: Jun 11, 2018 4:04 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2018 4:04 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Washington County Budget Board will conduct a public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 1019 budget for the county this afternoon. The board will also discuss a possible recommendation to the board of county commissioners to revise the resolution of the Employees Flexible Benefit Plan. This afternoon’s budget board meeting is set for 1:30 in the basement of the Courthouse Administrative Center.