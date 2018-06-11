Posted: Jun 11, 2018 10:36 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2018 10:38 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met for a couple of meetings on Monday morning.

The Commissioners approved a resolution to participate in ACCO-SIG for property liability in 2018-2019, and approved forms for work on the Bison Road Project. However, a renewal of an agreement regarding juvenile affairs was tabled, as the commissioners wanted to find more information on what the previous agreement was. All other items in their regularly scheduled meeting was approved.

In a special meeting, the commissioners met for the Correctional Facilities Authority where they accepted a letter of engagement for an end of the year audit. Commissioners Mike Bouvier and Mike Dunlap explained that in November of 2019, the one-cent sales tax for the correctional facility would drop to a three-fourths-cent sales tax.

Commissioner Bouvier also noted that sales tax collections was up 2.08% from 2017, which is a great benefit to the county.

All other items were approved. The Washington County Board of Commissioners meet on Monday mornings in the Commissioners' Meeting Room.