Posted: Jun 11, 2018 10:42 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2018 10:42 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners approved several different items at a Monday morning meeting.

The board started off with the approval of the county’s temporary appropriations application. The general fund will not exceed $1.09 million for the fiscal year 2018-2019. Commissioner Curtis Barnes wanted to specify that this a working number and not the final appropriations for the year.

The commissioners also approved annual contracts with Grand Gateway as well as Texas County for juvenile detention services.

Also, as a part of the new business portion of the meeting the liability and workman’s compensation coverage for the county were approved.

The commissioners were meet again for a regularly scheduled meeting next Monday.