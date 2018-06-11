Posted: Jun 11, 2018 1:36 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2018 1:36 PM

Ben Nicholas

With scattered showers and high heat, local lakes have seen a fluctuation of levels.

At Hula Lake, the level has risen to 733.61, which is at 116.1-percent capacity. Over at Hudson Lake, the level sits at 756.8, which is just under full capacity at 97.6-percent.

In all, the two lakes still make up a 113.3-percent total water supply for the area. Senior Administrative Assistant to Director of Water Utilities for the City of Bartlesville, Marcy Koester, says that on average, consumers used 7.03 million gallons of water per day the last week.