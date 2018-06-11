Posted: Jun 11, 2018 3:24 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2018 4:11 PM

Max Gross

A man and a woman who hitchhiked their way to Ramona were arrested after drugs were found in their possession and an active warrant was discovered. Anthony Machado and Janthon Wise stood before a judge at Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing seperate charges.

Machado was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, false impersonation and resisting arrest. Wise was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, harboring a fugitive and obstructing an officer.

According to an affidavit, the pair had hitchhiked to a gas station in Ramona. While waiting for another ride an officer made contact with them and asked for identification. Wise provided her license while Machado was very evasive.

Machado provided a different age every time he was asked by the officer. At this time a second officer found drugs in the woman’s purse. Machado admitted they were his. A field test of the substance showed a positive result for methamphetamine.

Officers also found Machado’s real driver’s license in Wise’s shoe. Dispatch confirmed an active warrant for Machado out of Texas.

As officers tried to arrest Machado he took a combative stance and refused to comply. The officer deployed his taser on Machado and he was taken into custody.

Bond for Wise was set at $1,000. Machado’s bond was put at $150,000.