City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jun 11, 2018 3:43 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2018 3:43 PM
The Heat Is On This Summer
Ben Nicholas
Forecasts indicate afternoon Heat Index values remain in the 100 to 105 degree range throughout the remainder of the week.
To avoid suffering heat illness, Washington County Emergency Management asks you to remember to:
•Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible if working outside
•Limit strenuous outdoor activities to early in the morning or evening
•Wear light-colored clothing and sunscreen
We have a complete list of signs to look for when dealing with heat related illness, and what to do is signs are present, here
