Posted: Jun 11, 2018 3:43 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2018 3:43 PM

Ben Nicholas

Forecasts indicate afternoon Heat Index values remain in the 100 to 105 degree range throughout the remainder of the week.

To avoid suffering heat illness, Washington County Emergency Management asks you to remember to:

•Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible if working outside

•Limit strenuous outdoor activities to early in the morning or evening

•Wear light-colored clothing and sunscreen

