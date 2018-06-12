News


News

Posted: Jun 12, 2018 7:59 AMUpdated: Jun 12, 2018 7:59 AM

Storms Cause Outage - Damage in Bartlesville

Share on RSS

 

Evan Fahrbach

A line of severe storms produced high winds and caused some damage in Bartlesville early on Tuesday morning. 

The storms hit between 4:00-5:00 AM and caused thousands in Osage, Washington and Nowata counties to lose power. Thousands more were without power in Southeast Kansas. 

There was noticable damage to trees around the area - causing City of Bartlesville officials to work to clear roadways for the morning commute. 

As of 9:00 AM - PSO is still reporting 1,016 customers in Bartlesville are still without power. 

You can email storm damage pictures to NewsDesk@BartlesvilleRadio.com


« Back to News