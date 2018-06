Posted: Jun 12, 2018 8:38 AMUpdated: Jun 12, 2018 8:51 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Fire broke out before Tuesday morning before 9 o'clock at Bartlesville's Yocham's Western Wear on U. S. 60.

Flames appeared to reach 50 to 60 feet high and traffic was detoured onto county roads as firefighters worked on the blaze.