Posted: Jun 12, 2018 10:51 AMUpdated: Jun 12, 2018 10:51 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Area firefighter battled a blaze Tuesday morning at Yocham’s Custom Leather east of Bartlesville on U. S. 60. Arson Investigator for the City of Bartlesville, Bill Hollander says crews were called out at about 8:30.

According to Hollander, no one was inside the store at the time of the blaze.

When questioned about the loss, Hollander talked about the structure when he said about a third would be a total loss.

Yocham’s daughter, Rikki Sybothan goes on to say about all of the houseware items in the store are lost.

Finally, Sybothan says Yocham’s will survive. People are stepping forward to help the family business. OKM Music has announced that a portion of the ticket sales from Friday night’s Woolaroc concert will go to support the Yochams. You can buy your tickets online at OKM Music dot org or by calling 918-336-9900.