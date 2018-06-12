Posted: Jun 12, 2018 11:10 AMUpdated: Jun 12, 2018 11:10 AM

Ben Nicholas

After storms crashed through the area in the early hours of Tuesday morning, crews are working diligently to clean up the mess left behind.

High winds damaged several buildings in Bartlesville, but more commonly broke tree branches which littered the streets. Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap says that his crew has been on the job since early this morning.

As debris is still present throughout the area in neighborhoods and around town, you are asked to use cation while driving.