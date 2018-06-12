Posted: Jun 12, 2018 1:00 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2018 1:00 PM

Ben Nicholas

The League of Women Voters of Bartlesville is holding another candidate forum tonight.

The public is invited to attend the forum with candidates from Oklahoma House District 10 and candidates from Oklahoma House District 11. This forum is moderated, but audience members will have the opportunity to write questions to be answered by the candidates, which will be asked by league members.

Tonight’s forum will be held at 401 South Johnstone in the City Council Chamber at City Hall in Bartlesville. The forum begins promptly at 7 this evening.

We will have a broadcast of the forum tonight on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3