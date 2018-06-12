Posted: Jun 12, 2018 2:47 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2018 2:49 PM

Max Gross

Severe storms caused havoc all around the Bartlesville area on Tuesday morning. Hillcrest Country Club was one of many businesses that saw damage due to lightning, powerful winds and heavy rainfall.

According to a Facebook post from Head Professional Aaron Speaker the course will be closed until further notice. In total, 121 trees were knocked down throughout the course. Speaker says a member work day to help clean up the course is being organized.

The club has been open since the 1920s. It most recently played host to the 6A Girls’ state tournament in May.

(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Aaron Speaker)