Posted: Jun 13, 2018 6:23 AMUpdated: Jun 13, 2018 6:37 AM
Candidates Field Questions at League Forum
Charlie Taraboletti
Six candidates for state representative and three candidates for district judge fielded questions Tuesday night from those in attendance for a League of Women Voters forum. Questions for the prospective legislators covered topics such as tax increases, economic development, and more. Judge candidates were asked about changes they would make and judicial conduct. They were in agreement for the need for a mental health court.
You can listen to a recording of the forum.
