Posted: Jun 13, 2018 9:39 AMUpdated: Jun 13, 2018 9:39 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Verizon service outage is affecting several areas in Oklahoma. The outage in Oklahoma is impacting emergency services in several cities as well as cell phone users Wednesday morning.

The company issued a statement saying employees are aware of a service interruption affecting parts of Oklahoma. Engineers are working to resolve the issue quickly.

An outage map shows service is disrupted in Tulsa and Lawton areas. Symptoms indicate that it is a cut fiber line, but the company has not verified that.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tulsa Police and Fire, and Vinita Police are just a few of the services that are affected. Reports also state the outage means the laptops in city vehicles aren't working.