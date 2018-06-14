Posted: Jun 15, 2018 10:44 AMUpdated: Jun 15, 2018 10:48 AM

Max Gross

In the wake of Tuesday’s fire Yocham’s Custom Leather, a Bartlesville staple, is trying to rebuild. The fire damaged a large amount of inventory on the home décor side of the shop, however much of the saddle shop went undamaged.

Owner Rick Yocham provides an update on the status of the shop.

The rebuilding effort is underway currently. The first step will be getting the roof replaced on the home décor side of the shop.

Yocham is confident that the shop will get back to what it was before the fire. Yocham says he is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

OKM Music has announced that a portion of the ticket sales from Friday night’s Woolaroc concert will go to support the Yocham’s. You can buy your tickets online at OKM Music dot org or by calling 918-336-9900.

The shop has been in Bartlesville since 1974.