News
Posted: Jun 15, 2018 1:25 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2018 1:26 PM
Dad Deserves It! Winner Announced
The Dad Deserves It! Contest has come to a conclusion, and local dad Mitch Miller is our winner.
Miller has won:
-
A 3-night stay at the Canyon Plaza Resort
-
2 passes for Grand Canyon IMAX Movie Discovery and Adventure
-
Parking and admission to the Grand Canyon National Park
-
$300 Dillard's shopping spree
-
$25 gift certificate to Dink's Pit Bar-B-Que
-
A candy bouquet from Flowerland
-
$50 VISA Card from Truity Credit Union
-
A handcrafted iron wood art buffalo from Windle's Rock and Jewelry
-
10 gift certificates to Sal's Daylight Donuts
-
A $25 gift certificate to Fank & Lola's
-
Therapeutic moisturizer and sunscreen and $25 gift certificate from Hill Dermatology
-
A bouquet of real flowers from Cynthis'a Nowata Floral, Gifts and More
-
1-hour massage from Fusion Massage & Wellness
-
And 4 Tickets to Clay Cooper Theater in Branson
Our own Charlie Taraboletti was able to tell the lucky duck on Friday morning.
Congratulations to you Mitch!
« Back to News