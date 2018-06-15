Posted: Jun 15, 2018 1:25 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2018 1:26 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dad Deserves It! Contest has come to a conclusion, and local dad Mitch Miller is our winner.

Miller has won:

A 3-night stay at the Canyon Plaza Resort

2 passes for Grand Canyon IMAX Movie Discovery and Adventure

Parking and admission to the Grand Canyon National Park

$300 Dillard's shopping spree

$25 gift certificate to Dink's Pit Bar-B-Que

A candy bouquet from Flowerland

$50 VISA Card from Truity Credit Union

A handcrafted iron wood art buffalo from Windle's Rock and Jewelry

10 gift certificates to Sal's Daylight Donuts

A $25 gift certificate to Fank & Lola's

Therapeutic moisturizer and sunscreen and $25 gift certificate from Hill Dermatology

A bouquet of real flowers from Cynthis'a Nowata Floral, Gifts and More

1-hour massage from Fusion Massage & Wellness

And 4 Tickets to Clay Cooper Theater in Branson

Our own Charlie Taraboletti was able to tell the lucky duck on Friday morning.

Congratulations to you Mitch!