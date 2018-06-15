News


Posted: Jun 15, 2018 1:25 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2018 1:26 PM

Dad Deserves It! Winner Announced

Ben Nicholas

The Dad Deserves It! Contest has come to a conclusion, and local dad Mitch Miller is our winner.

 

Miller has won:

  • A 3-night stay at the Canyon Plaza Resort

  • 2 passes for Grand Canyon IMAX Movie Discovery and Adventure

  • Parking and admission to the Grand Canyon National Park

  • $300 Dillard's shopping spree

  • $25 gift certificate to Dink's Pit Bar-B-Que

  • A candy bouquet from Flowerland

  • $50 VISA Card from Truity Credit Union

  • A handcrafted iron wood art buffalo from Windle's Rock and Jewelry

  • 10 gift certificates to Sal's Daylight Donuts

  • A $25 gift certificate to Fank & Lola's

  • Therapeutic moisturizer and sunscreen and $25 gift certificate from Hill Dermatology

  • A bouquet of real flowers from Cynthis'a Nowata Floral, Gifts and More

  • 1-hour massage from Fusion Massage & Wellness

  • And 4 Tickets to Clay Cooper Theater in Branson

 

Our own Charlie Taraboletti was able to tell the lucky duck on Friday morning.

 

Congratulations to you Mitch!


