Posted: Jun 15, 2018 1:49 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2018 1:49 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has joined public health officials from multiple states along with the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration to investigate an outbreak of Salmonella Mbandaka associated with Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. As of June 14, there were 73 cases from 31 states, including two Oklahoma residents.

The OSDH is informing consumers of Kellogg Company’s decision to voluntarily recall 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages of Honey Smacks cereal due to the results of the investigation to date. Consumers should check the boxes of Honey Smacks cereal in their pantries for the recalled UPC codes listed below, and “best if used by” dates prior to June 14, 2019. The OSDH advises the public to avoid consuming any of the recalled cereal by throwing it away. If cereal is stored in a separate container without the packaging, throw the cereal away and thoroughly wash the container with warm, soapy water to remove harmful germs that could contaminate other foods.

Symptoms of salmonellosis will generally appear within 6 to 72 hours after consumption of a contaminated food. The symptoms may include diarrhea, fever, abdominal pain, muscle aches, nausea and sometimes vomiting. Blood is sometimes seen in the stool. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, but may last up to two weeks. People with compromised immune systems, infants less than 1 year old, and the elderly are more likely to experience severe or prolonged illness. OSDH recommends that Oklahomans having concerns regarding symptoms contact their healthcare provider.

The list of affected cereals may be updated based on further results of the investigation. Additional information regarding the recalled product and the investigation can be found on the CDC website here.