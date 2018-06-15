Posted: Jun 15, 2018 1:54 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2018 1:54 PM

Ben Nicholas

Chief District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced 46-year-old Robert Chebon Johnson of Tulsa, to 46 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for Robbery. Johnson must also pay restitution in the amount of $15,991.

On May 31, 2017, Johnson and another individual covered their faces and robbed Cash America Pawn at 11th and Memorial with a hammer. Johnson and the other individual stole jewelry, laptop computers and various firearms. While running from the business, a citizen began chasing them, firing a shot into the air, which caused Johnson to stop running until the police arrived.

The charges are the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tulsa Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Dennis A. Fries handled the prosecution of this case.