A state question that would allow eye doctors to practice inside Oklahoma retail establishments has enough signatures to appear on the November ballot if approved.

The Oklahoman reports that Oklahoma's secretary of state has certified nearly 250,000 signatures gathered to put the state question up for a vote. The petition needed just 123,725 valid signatures of registered voters.

The proposed constitutional amendment would ease restrictions on where eye care and optical retailers can set up shop. Oklahoma currently prevents optometrists from opening practices in "commercial" settings and further bans retailers from offering eye hardware unless it represents most of their sales.

Opponents say placing doctors inside retailers could hurt the integrity of Oklahoma's health care. But supporters say changing the law would allow for cheaper doctor visits and eyewear.