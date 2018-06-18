Posted: Jun 18, 2018 7:57 AMUpdated: Jun 18, 2018 7:57 AM

Bill Lynch

The 65th Annual Ben Johnson Memorial Steer Roping Competition has come to a close and the 2018 winner I Roger Branch of Wellston, Oklahoma. Thirty-five ropers competed in this prestigious invitation only annual event which brings out the best of the best in steer roping. Branch stayed firmly in the average throughout the day and was one of only twelve who made it into the 4th round, Branch ended with a combined time of 70.36 after four rounds. Callcutta leader Rocky Patterson of Pratt, Kansas took second overall with 70.67, Thomas Smith of Barnsdall took third with 74.53, and JoJo Lemond took fourth with 76.17.

Of course steer roping was what drew the crowds Sunday, but the audience was treated to performances by BMX trick riders between rounds, and was left in awe when the Oklahoma Flag and the American Flag were brought in by sky divers Thor Maddock, and Steve Stewart. The entire event is hosted and sponsored by the Osage County Cattleman's Association.

The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce also hosted and sponsored the dummy roping competition and the winners for the following groups were: