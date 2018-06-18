Posted: Jun 18, 2018 10:55 AMUpdated: Jun 18, 2018 10:55 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Monday morning where several forms were approved for continued roadwork in the county.

The commissioners also approve several agreements, including an agreement for juvenile detention services, which was tabled at the last meeting.

During the Commissioners' Report, Commissioner Mitch Antle presented a new map from the Regional Transportation Planning Organization. Antle explained that the commissioners were expected to take care of a certain number of miles in the county per year, but some of the roads on the map they do take care of were not on there, and some roads were listed that they do not take care of. Antle asked Commissioners Mike Dunlap and Mike Bouvier to look at the map and highlight any changes that needed to be made.

Commissioner Dunlap says that mowing is still ongoing, and they are moving as quickly as they can, but with the rains the grass continues to grow quick. All other items in the meeting were approved, and all receipts were received. The Washington County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday morning in the Commissioners' Meeting Room.