Posted: Jun 18, 2018 11:37 AMUpdated: Jun 18, 2018 11:37 AM

Bill Lynch

At the end of June approaches the Osage County fiscal year comes to a close. So as is standard procedure contracts must be signed, and agreements must be approved. This week at the meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners, agreements with Texas County Juvenile Detention Center, ROCMND Area Youth Services, Sequoia Enterprise Inc, and Tulsa County were approved to provide Juvenile detention services.

Last week of the Osage County Treasurer's Office hosted a County resale to auction off County owned properties. The treasurer's office was able to auction 66 properties and brought in a little more than $200,000. Osage County Treasurer Sally Hulse brought forward to be removed from the county books. The four properties were either roads or parts of roads and are not available for resale.

the next meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.