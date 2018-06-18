Posted: Jun 18, 2018 2:28 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2018 2:28 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed several items at a Monday morning meeting.

The board first heard a presentation from Courtside Benefits Group specifically highlighting insurance benefits for retired county employees. The board approved action that will lower the cost of insurance and provide better coverage.

During the new business portion of the meeting, several juvenile detention services agreements were approved. Also approved were disaster recovery plans for several county departments.

The temporary appropriations budget for the fiscal year 2018-2019 was also approved. The board appropriated six months of expenditures, essentially cutting the budget in half. The proposal will be submitted to the Excise Board.

Former sheriff Sandy Hadley spoke during the announcements portion of the meeting stating that there is not an investigation being conducted in regards to the exit audit performed after she announced her retirement.

The Nowata County Commissioners will meet again Next Monday for a regularly scheduled meeting.