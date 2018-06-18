Posted: Jun 18, 2018 3:36 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2018 3:37 PM

Ben Nicholas

The new Braums location on Highway 75 is ready and open.





With the opening, the old location near Food Pyramid will closed on Sunday night, and all items left in that store were transferred across the street.





The new building features a new design, and features a larger fresh market area. According to Braums Public Relations Director, Amanda Beuchaw, the building is around 6-thousand square-feet in total, and has seating for about 80 guests.





Beuchaw says that once everything is moved, the old building across the street will be put on the market for sale.