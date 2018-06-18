Posted: Jun 18, 2018 3:38 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2018 3:38 PM

Max Gross

A 21-year-old Nowata man is facing first degree rape charges after allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old who was under the influence of alcohol. Lane Branch was arraigned on Monday at the Washington County Courthouse.

According to an affidavit, the victim and a friend, also a minor went to hang out with Branch and another adult male. The group of four were playing games and drinking in the garage of the house belonging to the other male.

As the evening progressed Branch and the girl had consumed more alcohol. The other two had left the residence leaving Branch alone with the victim. Branch claims the two had consensual sex initiated by the girl. Branch said he thought she was 16.

The girl claims to not have any knowledge of the incident due to the amount of alcohol she had consumed. The girl’s mother made contact with Branch via text message shortly after the incident where he admitted to having intercourse with the girl.

The incident in question took place within Dewey city limits on January 26.

Bond for Branch was set at $25,000. Branch will next appear in court on July 6.