Posted: Jun 19, 2018 7:11 AMUpdated: Jun 19, 2018 7:11 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol continues to investigate an early morning accident on State Highway 123 6-tenths of a mile north of State Highway 11 east of Barnsdall. According to the accident report, 30 year-old Jason Detar of Barnsdall was southbound on 123. His car went off the road to the left, hit a tree, and then hit a culvert. His car went airborne for about 110 feet before it landed and rolled one complete time. The car landed on its wheels on a fence and burst into flames.

Sameritan EMS and AirEvac took Detar to Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa where he was admitted in stable condition with whole body injuries. The report shows unsafe speed as a cause of the accident.