Posted: Jun 19, 2018 8:37 AMUpdated: Jun 19, 2018 8:37 AM

Bill Lynch

The Pawhuska Public Schools Board of Education approved the resignation of superintendent Dr. Janet Neufeld at the Monday evening meeting. With the resignation of Dr. Neufeld, the board also approved resignations for Jill Barnes, Julie Laughlin, Michael Vassar, Sandra Jones, and Lady Husky Basketball Coach Luke Broadbent.

The board came to an agreement following executive session to hire a new principal for the Indian Camp Elementary on a one-year non continuing contract for the 2018-2019 school year, and the board chose Amy Nail-Sanders. The board also approved the hiring of a Junior High/High School counselor Sarah Smith Bell, a Junior High/High School science teacher Seth Garrett-Creamer, a new High School assistant cheer coach Melanie D. Rumsey, and a new elementary school teacher Mallory Gardner.

The school board also reviewed bids for a new track at the high school, but will need to continue negotiations with the low bid contract. The board also discussed contract employee benefits, however tabled the items due to ongoing OEA teacher negotiations. The Pawhuska Public School Board of Education will need to meet again this month for a special meeting.