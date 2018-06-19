Posted: Jun 19, 2018 10:16 AMUpdated: Jun 19, 2018 10:16 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Osage County voters will for the first time have the option of voting at a satellite early voting location before Tuesday's Primary Election. Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau says if you want to vote early in person, you can do so Thursday, Friday, or Saturday.

Early voting will be available from 8 to 6 Thursday and Friday and from 9 to 2 Saturday at both the county election board office at 630 Kihekah Ave. in Pawhuska, and a new early voting site at First Baptist Church at 825 W Rogers Blvd in Skiatook.

Chouteau says a law allowing some counties in the state to open satellite locations for early voting was expanded by the state Legislature last year to include Osage County.

Items on the ballot for Tuesday's Primary include statewide offices such as Governor, legislative races, district attorneys, judges and a state question.