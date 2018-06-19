Posted: Jun 19, 2018 11:32 AMUpdated: Jun 19, 2018 12:54 PM

Ben Nicholas

The City of Dewey met for three separate meetings on Monday evening.

At 7 on Monday evening, the Dewey City Council opened their meeting where the majority of time was spent in a public hearing on two dilapidated structures located on Choctaw Street. After hearing from the owner of the properties, and some debate back and forth, it was established that the owner would have 15 days to tear down a hazardous wall and clean the yard, and then have an additional 30 days to clean out the house of any personal belongings before it would be torn down.

Two presentations were heard after the public hearings, one from the Washington County Historical Society and the Dewey Hotel, and one from the Tom Mix Museum. Both organizations expressed their thankfulness for the City of Dewey and said that they would not be able to survive without the council's continuous support. Contracts with both groups were approved, as the council expressed their gratitude for what the hotel and museum both bring to the city.

The Council then entered into executive session at the end of the meeting, where discussion of matters pertaining to economic development were held. The Dewey Educational Facilities Authority and the Dewey Public Works Authority both met after the City Council meeting. All items were approved in those meetings.