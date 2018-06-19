Posted: Jun 19, 2018 3:37 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2018 3:37 PM

Max Gross

A dispute over child custody led to a domestic incident that put a Locust Grove woman in police custody. Rochelle Medlock appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse.

According to an affidavit, Medlock traveled to Bartlesville to allow her son to his father, her ex-husband. Medlock claims an argument ensued after the man would not give the child back to her. Medlock got into her car in an attempt to drive away and stopped once police arrived at the scene.

The man claims that he showed up to the hotel that Medlock was staying at but left because the room was filled with drugs and counterfeit money. The man left and walked to a nearby gas station because he did not want to get in trouble.

Medlock then picked him up and they returned to his residence where they began to argue. Medlock stated at one point the man gestured like he was going to push her down the stairs but did not make contact with her. She threw a cell phone at him which hit him in the face.

Officers reported the man had a knot under his left eye. Medlock did not disclose this the first she gave her account of the incident to the officers.

Bond for Medlock was set at $1,500.