Posted: Jun 20, 2018 10:00 AMUpdated: Jun 20, 2018 1:41 PM

Max Gross

A large house caught fire in rural Nowata County on Wednesday morning. The blaze in a rural location near Road 405 and Road 19.

According to the Nowata Fire Department the house is considered a total loss.

A Nowata Firefighter was taken to the Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville after overheating. An Oglesby Firefighter was also taken to the hospital after a piece of debris fell on him. Both firefighters are expected to recover.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. We will have more information as this story develops.

(PHOTO COURTESY: News On 6)