Posted: Jun 20, 2018 1:12 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2018 1:12 PM

Ben Nicholas

Cast members of the Children's Musical Theater for the Little Mermaid production will be performing at Kiddie Park on Saturday, June 30 at 7:30 for park goers.

This will be a first time visit for the CMT, and Jan Watt says the cast is excited to share parts of the show.

Watt says the CMT has been learning and working hard for this production. The Little Mermaid will premier on July 12 and 13 at 7 those evenings, and on July 14 and 15 at 3 those afternoons. The show will be held at the Bartlesville Community Center on the main stage.