Posted: Jun 21, 2018 12:50 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2018 12:50 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Board of Education approved hiring Michael Harp as an Assistant Principal at Bartlesville High School. Harp has been a band director for nine years, and for the last four years he has served as the Director of Bands for Carl Albert High School, a class 5A school in the Mid-Del system in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.

Harp was recognized as the Teacher of the Year for 2017-18 at Carl Albert High School. He led a successful band program, with the band earning a variety of awards including being named the Oklahoma Band Association 5A Marching Band Runner-Up State Champion in the fall of 2016. Harp received the OSSAA Band Director Award in the spring of 2017, and the OSSAA Band Directors Sweepstakes Award in 2015, 2016, and 2017. He served as performing arts chair and was a member of the principal's leadership team at Carl Albert.

The hiring of Michael Harp was prompted by Greg Tackett's acceptance of a new position as High School Principal at Metro Christian Academy in Tulsa. Tackett first came to the district as an Assistant Principal at Bartlesville High School in 2004. He left the district in 2006 but later returned to serve for several years as the Assistant Principal at Madison Middle School. For the past five years he again served as an Assistant Principal at BHS.