Posted: Jun 21, 2018 3:43 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2018 4:52 PM

Max Gross

Nowata County is one of a handful of counties in Oklahoma that does not E911 services. The enhanced services allow first responders better access to the origin of an emergency phone call.

The proposition that will go in front of Nowata County voters for the upcoming primary election will establish a landline fee for E911 services. A similar fee has already been enacted for mobile devices that was issued by the state.

Chairman of the Nowata County Commissioners Doug Sonenberg explains that the vote is essential for keeping county dollars in Nowata.

If the measure is passed then the county can start coordinating other aspects of E911 with first responders and telephone companies. Sonenberg says the most important for citizens is to go out and enact their right to vote.

In-person absentee voting will begin Friday and Saturday. You can cast your ballot at the Nowata County Election Board. More inforamtion can be found on the election board website here.

The democratic, republican and non-partisan primary will be held on June 26.