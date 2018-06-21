Posted: Jun 21, 2018 3:44 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2018 3:44 PM

Max Gross

A convicted level three aggravated sex offender was arrested in Bartlesville after failing to register. Vincent Willis was convicted of making lewd or indecent proposals to a minor in Tahlequah in 2010. He appeared on Thursday at the Washington County Courthouse and was arraigned on two counts.

According to an affidavit, Willis was informed of a state statute that requires him to bear an identification with the words “sex offender” on it to designate himself as an aggravated offender.

Willis admitted to scratching that designation off his identification. Willis said two weeks after he got the ID card he defaced it at his home.

He also violated the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act by failing to notify local law enforcement of a change in employment.

Bond was set at $20,000. The next scheduled court date for Willis is set for July 6.