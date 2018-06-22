News


Local News

Posted: Jun 22, 2018 6:22 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2018 6:22 AM

Three Injured in Thursday Accident

Share on RSS

 

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville's Fire Fighters and Ambulance personnel used their training and skills Thursday to rescue three people who were trapped inside a vehicle involved in a traffic accident. The accident occurred at 5:45 Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Hazel Road and Madison. Two people were transported to the local Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

PHOTO FROM BARTLESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT FACEBOOK PAGE


« Back to News