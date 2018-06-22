Posted: Jun 22, 2018 1:01 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2018 1:01 PM

Ben Nicholas

Jennifer Stephens walked away from Turley Residential Center in Tulsa on June 13. She is believed to be in the Oklahoma City metro area.

Stephens is described as white, about 6-feet tall, and weighing about 176 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

When she walked away, she was serving time for distribution of controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent conviction out of Oklahoma County.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 405-425-2698 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.