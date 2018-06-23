Posted: Jun 23, 2018 4:13 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2018 4:13 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Second District Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin voted this week to increase border security. After the house failed to pass a funding request to build a border wall, Mullin said before we move forward addressing other aspects of immigration reform, we must first secure our borders. The congressman voted to fully fund President Trump's border wall because without it, he says our national security is compromised and the lives of Americans are at risk. Mullin says he will continue to work alongside President Trump and his administration to ensure our efforts to reform our country's immigration policies include securing our southern border.