Posted: Jun 23, 2018 3:08 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2018 3:08 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Council plans to approve a Memorandum of Agreement between the police department and District Attorney Kevin Buchanan's office for the Eleventh District regarding forfeitures Monday night.

The council will also vote to approve collective bargaining agreements with the Fraternal Order of Police and with the Bartlesville Professional Fire Fighters.

The council will take action on a proposed resolution that would call a city council election. All five council members will be up for re-election as part of the November General Election.

Monday night's city council meeting is set for 7 o'clock at city hall.