Posted: Jun 23, 2018 3:09 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2018 3:09 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will close out a Commuity Development Block Grant during a Monday morning meeting. The board will accept the Washington County Adult Center Project as completed and closed.

Action is expected on a Memorandum of Understanding with Montgomery County, Kansas regarding a bridge project. The board will also act on a parking agreement with Rogers State University for fiscal year 2019.

Monday morning's Washington County Board meeting is set for 9:30 at the Courthouse Administrative Center.