Washington County

Posted: Jun 23, 2018 3:09 PM

Washington County to Close Out CBDG Grant

Charlie Taraboletti
The Washington County Board of Commissioners will close out a Commuity Development Block Grant during a Monday morning meeting.  The board will accept the Washington County Adult Center Project as completed and closed.  
 
Action is expected on a Memorandum of Understanding with Montgomery County, Kansas regarding a bridge project.  The board will also act on a parking agreement with Rogers State University for fiscal year 2019. 
 
Monday morning's Washington County Board meeting is set for 9:30 at the Courthouse Administrative Center.

