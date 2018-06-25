Posted: Jun 25, 2018 6:35 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2018 6:36 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

You are invited to a free concert Friday night sponsored by the Bartlesville Community Concert Association. The Air National Guard's Band of the Southwest will present a concert celebrating American Music.

Commander and Conductor of the band, Lieutenant Colonel Eric Patterson says the band is the public face of the Air Guard in the states it serves -- New Mexico, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

Friday's concert is part of a two-week tour of Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. Colonel Patterson says the band is made up of about 40 members

Prior to the concert, members of the band will spend time with Bartlesville school musicians and some students will perform Friday night with the band. Colonel Patterson gives us a preview of the concer t.

You are invited to the free concert and get into the Spirit of America. The concert will be presented Friday evening at 7:30 in the Bartlesville High School Fine Arts Auditorium, sponsored by the Bartlesville Community Concert Association. Veterans are especially encouraged to attend the concert and will be recognized during the evening.

PHOTO FROM THE BAND'S FACEBOOK PAGE