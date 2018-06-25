Posted: Jun 25, 2018 10:52 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2018 1:28 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Monday morning for its regularly scheduled meeting, where much discussion was held regarding a contract closeout with Grand Gateway.

As part of the contract closeout, six subsequent items would need to be approved. The Commissioners approved five of the items but excluded the certification of final completion. That certification would be approved pending a signature from the president of the Washington County Seniors. With that, item D, the action to approve the Washington County Adult Center Project as completed, was tabled.

Before the Commissioners' Report, Commissioner Mitch Antle explained another action item. The board approved a memorandum of understanding between Montgomery County, Kansas, regarding a bridge crossing state lines.

During the Commissioners Report, Commissioner Antle explained that he was looking for candidates to be on the Washington County Floodplain Board. He asks that anyone interested contact his office at (918) 337 - 2820.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap noted that he was continuing work on a bridge on 3990 Road and he was continuing to mow as quick as possible with the rains. All other items were approved, and all receipts were received. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9, as it will be the first of the month.