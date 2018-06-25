Posted: Jun 25, 2018 3:13 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2018 4:51 PM

A Bartlesville man was charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment after crashing his vehicle into a building with his three children in the car. Justin Harper stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse for an initial appearance on Monday.

According to an affidavit, the incident occurred on Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville. Officers arrived to the scene of the accident and made contact with Harper.

He claims to have blacked out while driving the vehicle. Dispatch advised the officers who arrived on scene that Harper’s license was suspended. He also did not have any insurance on the vehicle.

The vehicle had struck a building. All four occupants including Harper were taken to the Jane Phillips Medical Center for treatment and evaluation. The three children all sustained minor bruising from the accident.

Harper was admitted to the hospital for extra care. He admitted that he had consumed alcohol or drugs prior to the incident.

Harper’s bond was set at $2,500.