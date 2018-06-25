Posted: Jun 25, 2018 4:05 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2018 4:12 PM

Max Gross

Nowata County voters will have several different voting locations available for Tuesday's primary election.

Voters will make their picks for several state offices including governor and Lt. governor. Congressional offices and state representatives will also be on the ballot. SQ 788 regarding the use of medical marijuana will be the only state question on the ballot.

County issues include a contested democratic race for District 1 County Commissioner and a proposition for establishing a landline fee for E911 services. Sample ballots can be found here.