Posted: Jun 25, 2018 7:48 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2018 7:48 PM

Max Gross

Collective bargaining agreements were reached with the Fraternal Order of Police and the Bartlesville Professional Fire Fighters at Monday evening’s meeting of the Bartlesville City Council.

The agreement with the FOP builds off the terms reached for the last fiscal year. The new deal is set with a two-year term covering fiscal year’s 2018-19 and 2019-20. Instead of building a 5% step increase raise every year the agreement provides 2.5% increase every year and a 5% increase over the term of the deal.

City Attorney Jerry Maddux explains the negotiations.

All officers will receive a 1% cost of living raise that will be applicable July 1. Then upon each individual officers anniversary date that raise will bump up to 2.5%. A clause in the agreement also states that no officer that is an American military veteran will have to work a shift on Veteran’s Day.

The BPFF had multiple negotiations and agreements to reach. The first was for the fiscal 2017-18 which is about to end. The city entered arbitration which ruled in favor of the International Association of Fire Fighters. That means fire fighters will receive back pay of a 2.5% raise for last year.

The city reached another agreement with the BPFF and IAFF for the fiscal year’s 2018-19 and 2019-20. The agreement is similar to the one reached with the FOP that will include a 1% cost of living raise.

All agreements were approved by the city staff and council.